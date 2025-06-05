The most worrying words in Trump’s move on emergency abortions

In a major move on abortion policy, the Trump administration just withdrew Biden-era guidance on emergency abortions. The guidance had interpreted the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) as requiring access to abortion in certain medical emergencies, even in places where abortion is a crime.
The revocation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid is unlikely to help hospitals and doctors who were already unsure how EMTALA would be interpreted or enforced. But an accompanying statement from CMS hinted at a broader change, stating that EMTALA required hospitals to prevent serious risks to “the health of a pregnant woman or her unborn child.” Understood in this way, EMTALA under the Trump administration could further restrict how doctors address emergencies, regardless of states’ abortion laws.
Congress passed EMTALA in 1986 to stop hospitals from turning away patients who couldn’t afford to pay, especially women in labor. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning abortion rights, the Biden administration issued guidance on EMTALA requiring hospitals and physicians participating in Medicare to provide abortions in certain medical emergencies, even in states that ban abortion.
In theory, EMTALA could be a powerful check on state bans; violators could face fines and even exclusion from the Medicare program. What’s more, EMTALA, a federal law, could trump conflicting state laws.
In practice, it wasn’t clear how much of a difference the Biden administration’s guidance was making. A congressional investigation in December 2024 found that hospital lawyers were often inaccessible and offered confusing advice to doctors, even with the Biden guidelines in place. It wasn’t clear how strongly the federal government would come after offenders, and hospitals had to weigh that risk against the threat of prosecution and fines in states where abortion is banned.
The courts didn’t help clear things up either. The two most prominent lawsuits involved the Biden administration suing Idaho over its ban (which only has an exception for the life of the mother) and Texas suing the federal government over its guidance. In both cases, abortion opponents seized on language in the statute referring to the health of “the health of the woman or her unborn child.” Anti-abortion lawyers insisted that, under this wording, EMTALA imposed equal obligations toward pregnant women and unborn patients. When those obligations conflicted, the argument went, individual physicians would have to decide what to do, and state laws criminalizing abortion would break the tie.
While the conservative Fifth Circuit sided with Texas on this question, lower courts blocked enforcement of Idaho’s law. The Supreme Court agreed to step in, but ultimately dismissed the petition as improvidently granted. In an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, however, three of the court’s most conservative justices dissented, echoing the argument that EMTALA created obligations toward fetal patients and thus couldn’t require hospitals to allow any abortion.
There’s just one problem with this theory: EMTALA’s text. The original bill did not reference unborn patients. In 1989, Congress passed amendments meant to clarify the law’s scope. Those amendments created two categories of emergency condition, those that did not involve labor and those that did. Almost all of EMTALA’s references to the “unborn child” fall in the latter category, where the appropriate way to stabilize a patient is to successfully deliver a baby. Only once is the term mentioned around non-labor emergencies — the category of emergencies where abortion would be considered.
Simply mentioning the term “unborn child” doesn’t necessarily mean that Congress wanted to recognize fetal patients’ rights. In fact, limiting mentions of the “unborn child” almost entirely to scenarios where labor has already begun suggests the contrary.