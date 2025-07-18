Opinion

Why the ‘timing is terrible’ with Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ cancellation July 18, 2025 / 05:03

Joe Scarborough decries ‘terrible’ timing of Stephen Colbert ‘Late Show’ cancellation

The “Morning Joe” co-host spotlighted the full context leading up to CBS’ announcement that it’s canceling its marquee late-night talk show.

By  Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

