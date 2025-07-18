Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

$9B clawed back from foreign aid, public media, and Trump likely isn’t done, says WH budget chief July 18, 2025 / 10:40

As Republicans claw back key funds, the White House pushes for even less bipartisanship

On federal spending, Donald Trump's team says it wants less bipartisanship, while expressing indifference to Congress’ existence. That's not sustainable.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post