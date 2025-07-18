White House struggles to defend Trump’s ‘Unabomber’ anecdote amid ridicule

Donald Trump was in Pennsylvania this week, speaking at an energy and innovation summit, when his comments veered off on an odd tangent.

“I have to brag just for a second,” the president said, before talking at some length about his uncle having taught Ted Kaczynski — better known as “Unabomber” — while John Trump was a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The president talked about a conversation he had with his uncle about Kaczynski, before concluding, “It didn’t work out too well for him, didn’t work out too well, but it’s an interesting life.”

The conversation he referenced couldn’t have happened — in part because John Trump died more than a decade before Kaczynski was caught and identified, and in part because Kaczynski was never a student at MIT.

While this was certainly not the first time the president had shared details of a conversation that never actually occurred, this latest example quickly sparked mockery — the ridicule on “The Daily Show” was especially pointed — and added to a list of recent incidents in which Trump appears to have had cognitive lapses.

It was against this backdrop that The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt what in the world the president was talking about.

