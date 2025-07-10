Opinion

‘Got it exactly wrong’: Joe slams Texas gov. for reaction to questions about flood warning systems July 10, 2025 / 05:08

Joe Scarborough says Abbott is ‘trying to hide behind Texas football’ in flood response

In the wake of the deadly floods, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott suggested that looking into who is to blame is “the word choice of losers.”

By  Allison Detzel

