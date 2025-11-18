DOJ sues California over ban on federal agents wearing masks

The Justice Department is suing California over legislation that bans federal agents from wearing masks and requires them to identify themselves, claiming the laws threaten the safety of federal officers as they conduct anti-immigrant operations in the state.

The complaint, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, refers to a pair of bills that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in September. One of them, the No Secret Police Act, bars officers from wearing masks on the job, with exemptions for the California Highway Patrol and SWAT teams, and for medical reasons, while the No Vigilantes Act requires nonuniformed federal agents to have visible identification.

The Justice Department contends the laws endanger federal agents and that wearing masks allows the officers to “protect their identities and provide an extra layer of security.”

“Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe, and they do not deserve to be doxed or harassed simply for carrying out their duties,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. “California’s anti-law enforcement policies discriminate against the federal government and are designed to create risk for our agents. These laws cannot stand.”