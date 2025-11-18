Opinion

Charlotte public schools see attendance plummet during immigration crackdown

More than 30,000 students — 1 in 5 of all those enrolled in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg public school district — were absent Monday.

Trump Administration targets city of Charlotte in immigration enforcement operations November 17, 2025 / 08:06
By  Erum Salam  and  Alex Tabet

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Alex Tabet

Alex Tabet is a reporter for MS NOW.