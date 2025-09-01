Opinion

An economy that works for everyone is not a fantasy – it’s a choice August 23, 2025 / 07:33

The dwindling of America’s middle class wasn’t inevitable; it was a policy choice.

An economy that works for everyone isn’t a fantasy; it’s a choice. We’ve just been making the wrong one. Now it’s time for America to choose better.

Sep. 1, 2025, 6:00 AM EDT

By

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

