Why ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ is winding down

In July, Florida Republicans launched the brutal “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention center deep in the Florida Everglades with great fanfare. Soon, the Trump administration was championing it as a model it wanted to replicate across the country. But less than two months later, the camp is being dismantled and emptied of detainees.
The Department of Homeland Security says it is moving detainees out of the facility in compliance with a district judge’s order after ruling that it violated federal environmental law. The dissolution of the tauntingly named detention center is a blow to Republican efforts to supercharge the Trump administration’s dehumanizing mass deportation program. And it’s a sign of how the GOP hits walls when it prioritizes spectacle over practicality.
The idea behind “Alligator Alcatraz” was that it would be so deeply isolated in the Everglades that it would be impossible to escape and such an awful place to be detained that it would encourage undocumented immigrants to self-deport. The compound was set up in just eight days and is surrounded by 39 square miles of swampland teeming with alligators and pythons. According to The Hill, detainees have complained about “maggot-filled food, flooding floors, insects everywhere, and poorly functioning air conditioning.” A former employee at the detention center described the cages people were kept in as “an oversized kennel.”
At least three lawsuits challenged the existence of the Everglades detention center. One lawsuit, brought by environmentalists and the Miccosukee Tribe, argued that the construction of the center violated federal law because it proceeded rapidly without public input or an environmental impact assessment. Another lawsuit brought by civil rights groups argued that detainees’ constitutional rights were being violated because they were being held without charges and were denied access to legal counsel. (A third lawsuit from a civil rights group claimed that there were problems surrounding the opaque conditions under which the detainees were being held that were “previously unheard-of in the immigration system.”)
The environmentalists’ lawsuit was effective. On Aug. 21, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams issued a preliminary injunction blocking further expansion of the detention center and effectively called for it to be dismantled within 60 days. Williams said she was upholding legislation designed to protect the Everglades, as my colleague Jordan Rubin explained: