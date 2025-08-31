Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s Cabinet meeting was a full circle moment on Putin — but not nearly enough

Trump now seems to recognize the Kremlin's lies, but still has not really learned his lesson.

Putin using ‘every excuse in the book’ to avoid Zelenskyy meeting: Rep. Gottheimer August 20, 2025 / 05:09
By  Alexander Puri

Alexander Puri

Alexander Puri is the anchor producer for "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," a role he began in December 2022. Prior to joining MSNBC, he worked the overnight shifts on the assignment desk at ABC News. 