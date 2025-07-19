Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

There’s a solution to the fight over DEI. Some conservatives are taking aim at it.

Class-based affirmative action was supposed to be the next big thing. Now it's a target.

Deputy Chief Of Staff Stephen Miller Speaks To Press At The White House
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller talks to reporters outside of the White House West Wing on May 09, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.