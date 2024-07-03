Joe Biden is getting the most important advice from the least qualified people

After President Joe Biden’s catastrophic debate performance Thursday, a number of top Democratic donors are expressing anxiety to the White House, and many commentators — including the editorial board of The New York Times — have called for him to end his candidacy for the White House and allow another Democrat to replace him.
But those closest to the president disagree. Biden’s family has reportedly encouraged him to stay in the race. His aides have rallied behind him and are pushing back aggressively against questions about his physical and cognitive fitness for 2024. This pushback campaign at times has gone beyond firmly executed damage control and evolved into arrogant dismissals of a vital conversation. “The bedwetting brigade is calling for Joe Biden to ‘drop out,’” Robert Flaherty, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, wrote in a campaign email Sunday.
Biden’s inner circle seems more resolute than ever that he still has the juice. But their track record suggests that, at this crucial juncture, they are among the very last people who should be trusted to assess whether Biden should remain in the race.
Biden’s debate performance made it plainly obvious that the president has trouble communicating clearly and coherently; as he struggled to spar with Trump, he frequently spoke almost inaudibly, struggled to remember numbers and policy details and even failed to complete sentences at all. Biden’s behavior tracks with The Wall Street Journal’s reporting in June, based on several sources familiar with Biden meetings, that the president has shown notable lapses in memory and struggled to communicate his ideas. After the debate, Axios, citing current and former Biden aides, reported that Biden appears to have limited hours in the day during which he’s fully engaged. (NBC News has not independently confirmed these reports.)
Whatever the reality behind the scenes, Biden’s recent public appearances have shown a man greatly diminished by age in his ability to communicate — an utterly essential skill for any president. Ultimately his debate performance alone — a stunning decline from just four years ago — has been enough to rattle many people who have been supportive of the Biden presidency and would otherwise love to see him run for another term.