Joe Biden is getting the most important advice from the least qualified people

Biden is in trouble. But the people trying to save him can’t be trusted.

Democrats voice concerns about Biden as congressman calls on him to withdraw July 2, 2024 / 04:48
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.