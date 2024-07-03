Opinion

Raskin: ‘Lots of discussion’ happening ‘very quickly’ about Biden’s future July 2, 2024 / 07:33

Biden jokes he ‘almost fell asleep’ on the debate stage. It doesn’t help his case at all.

Biden said his grueling international travel in June was “not an excuse, but an explanation.” But it does little to ease fears about the 81-year-old’s ability to serve another term.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

