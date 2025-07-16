Opinion

Violation of military regulations: Tom Nichols rebukes Trump’s speech at Fort Bragg June 11, 2025 / 09:28

Army reportedly investigates apparent incident of pro-Trump hazing by drill sergeant

A Georgia-based drill sergeant posted a TikTok video of trainees performing exercises under a “This Is Ultra MAGA Country” flag, according to Military.com.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

