Army reportedly investigates apparent incident of pro-Trump hazing by drill sergeant

The Army reportedly is investigating an apparent incident of politically driven hazing within its ranks, a troubling development that comes as Donald Trump and his followers have sought to portray the armed forces as a tool for the president’s personal political agenda.

The incident revolves around Staff Sgt. Thomas Mitchell, a Georgia-based drill sergeant who posted a video of Army trainees performing exercises underneath a “This Is Ultra MAGA Country” flag, according to Military.com.

Per the outlet:

The Army has launched an investigation after a drill sergeant posted a video showing soldiers being hazed beneath a MAGA flag, which runs afoul of multiple military regulations prohibiting partisan political activity in uniform and on federal property.

Staff Sgt. Thomas Mitchell on Friday uploaded the video to TikTok, showing a group of trainees performing push-ups and burpees in full body armor under a banner that read, “This Is Ultra MAGA Country.” The video was later deleted. But shortly after, Mitchell posted a second video showing the same exercising in the same location, this time with the flag removed. The caption: “Cry about it.”