President Trump denies he is planning attempt to fire Fed Chair Powell July 16, 2025 / 07:46

Trump says he was surprised that Jerome Powell, the Fed chair he appointed, was appointed

The president seemed to forget that he appointed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which was part of an unsettling pattern of cognitive missteps.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

