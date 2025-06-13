Kristi Noem says the feds are coming to ‘liberate’ Los Angeles

It’s understandable that the headlines about the news conference Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held in Los Angeles on Thursday are focused on Secret Service agents manhandling Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and throwing him to the ground after he attempted to ask Noem a question. The images of Padilla — the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s panel on immigration, citizenship and border safety and one of two senators representing the most populous state in the country — being treated as if he were a violent threat to the tough-talking secretary are jarring.
And, yet, what’s even more significant than authorities detaining a U.S. senator for asking a Cabinet secretary a question at a news conference is Noem’s ominous remark immediately prior to Padilla’s interruption.
“We are not going away,” she warned. “We are staying here to liberate the city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into the city.”
“I’m Sen. Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary. Because the fact of the matter is …” the senator said before being violently detained. “Hands off!”
Trump administration officials frequently take their lead from their boss — who mouths off so recklessly and constantly that his most outlandish statements are often dismissed as thought bubbles or negotiating bravado or deliberate trolling meant to incite the opposition into hysteria.
So what should we make of Noem’s statement — the one that prompted Sen. Padilla to demand specifics (just before he was detained by the feds)?
“I have questions for the secretary,” the senator said.
I do, too.
When she says “we” are going to “liberate” Los Angeles from the “socialists” and the “burdensome leadership” of the governor and the mayor, is she merely talking about continuing with ICE’s sadistic, haphazard raids in which undocumented immigrants with no criminal records, including women and children, and even legal immigrants and U.S. citizens have been ensnared in the name of protecting the homeland from a fictitious foreign invasion of terrorists and hardened gang members? Or is the secretary speaking more literally and indicating the Trump administration intends to remove — or otherwise render moot — democratically elected state and local officials who oppose the federal government’s brutal incursion into their jurisdictions?
It’s a question that every Republican in office should be compelled to answer.