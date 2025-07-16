Thanks to Trump, military members are unlikely to see the millions they’re owed

Earlier this month, as Republicans raced to get their “big, beautiful” billionaire tax cut package across the line, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was also making the rich richer. Russell Vought, who serves as acting director of the CFPB while simultaneously serving as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, quietly signed an order releasing Navy Federal Credit Union from its agreement to refund $80 million to U.S. service members over illegal fees.
Late last year, Navy Federal settled with the CFPB over allegations that it charged its customers surprise overdraft fees. The nation’s largest credit union — which reports $190 billion in assets and nearly 15 million members — was on the hook to stop charging these illegal fees, refund tens of millions to its customers and pay the CFPB a $15 million fine. With the stroke of a pen, the Trump administration said “never mind” and gave Navy Federal the green light to resume charging the fees.
Sadly, the unraveling of settled enforcement actions by the Trump administration is at this point nothing new. In May, Vought reversed a 2023 action against Toyota Motor Credit, inexplicably freeing the auto lender from paying out $48 million in redress over claims that it operated an illegal scheme to prevent borrowers from canceling products and services. The same month, payments company Wise received a nearly $2 million discount on the penalty it had agreed to pay for a range of misleading practices related to remittances; last week Wise settled with six states over deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism compliance requirements.
That’s on top of the permanent dismissal of 22 other pending law enforcement actions that the agency had been litigating — including cases against megabanks such as Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Capital One — involving billions of dollars in consumer harm. It’s no surprise that companies are reportedly lining up to get their own corporate giveaways.
With limited exceptions, neither the CFPB nor any other part of the administration have explained to the public why a lawsuit gets tossed or a settlement erased. But at least five corporations that have benefited from the CFPB’s largesse — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Capital One, Walmart and Toyota — made hefty donations to Trump’s inaugural committee.
Navy Federal’s pardon in particular stands out among these Trump-era moves, because it undercuts the new CFPB’s go-to excuse for failing to do its job. The agency has stated it will essentially refrain from enforcing rules related to payday lending, Buy Now, Pay Later loans and other similar practices, to instead focus on alleged harms to U.S. service members, veterans and their families. And yet, Navy Federal’s customer base is largely made up of — you guessed it — service members, veterans and their families.
Unfortunately, thanks to the Trump administration’s actions, members of our armed services are unlikely to see a penny of the millions they were owed. And as part of a move to fire nearly 90% of the CFPB’s civil servants — an action that has been halted by federal courts, for now — the agency’s leadership tried to wipe out the agency’s entire Office of Servicemember Affairs, a division staffed primarily by veterans and reservists that is dedicated to supporting and protecting members of the military in the consumer financial marketplace.
This begs the question: if it’s not protecting our service members and veterans, then what, exactly, is the Trump CFPB devoting time to?