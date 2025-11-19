Trump official sought to interfere in federal probe of influencer Andrew Tate

A recent report from ProPublica has added to the list of oddly deferential or protective actions by the Trump administration toward accused and convicted sex abusers.
ProPublica reports that scandal-plagued General Services Administration official Paul Ingrassia meddled with a federal investigation of Andrew and Tristan Tate, two popular far-right podcasters who are fighting numerous allegations of rape and sex trafficking in the U.S. and abroad.
Both brothers are members of the toxic online community known as the “manosphere,” where Andrew Tate — a self-described “misogynist” Trump supporter who’s been known to promote racism and violence toward women — has amassed a large following. Trump associates and MAGA influencers have cozied up to Tate and the manosphere in an effort to attract converts to their political cause.
Ingrassia served as a lawyer to the Tate brothers before joining the Trump administration, where he’s recently been embroiled in a scandal over texts in which he wrote of having a “Nazi streak.”
Ingrassia has previously called Tate “the embodiment of the ancient ideal of excellence,” and suggested the influencer has been targeted by “global elites.” The ProPublica report says Ingrassia — who himself was the subject of an internal Homeland Security investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, of which he was ultimately cleared — interfered after Customs and Border Protection officials seized the Tates’ electronic devices during a visit to Florida earlier this year.
That trip also provoked some MAGA backlash and an investigation by Florida’s Republican attorney general.
Citing sources and documents that have not been independently reviewed by MS NOW, ProPublica reported: