Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

U.S. “flying blind” amid shutdown-induced economic data blackout October 9, 2025 / 08:51

‘America First?’: Stephanie Ruhle slams Trump’s $20 billion Argentina bailout

“If Argentina does default,” Ruhle explained, “it is a $20 billion loss for us. The Fed will be left holding a ginormous bag of pesos worth nothing.”

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post