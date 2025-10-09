Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Democrats proved the insiders wrong on the shutdown

The conventional wisdom was that a shutdown was a losing fight.

Blame is shifting to Republicans on shutdown, polling shows October 8, 2025 / 06:29
By  Symone D. Sanders Townsend

Symone D. Sanders Townsend

Symone D. Sanders Townsend is an author and a co-host of "The Weeknight."