Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The MMR vaccine has saved millions of lives — and is the politicized CDC’s latest target

Forcing manufacturers to split the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines could lead to outbreaks of potentially deadly diseases.

‘None of this makes sense’: Doctor says there is no reason to separate MMR vaccine October 7, 2025 / 07:27
By  Dr. Omer Awan

Dr. Omer Awan

Dr. Omer Awan M.D., MPH, CIIP, is a practicing radiologist physician in Baltimore, Maryland, who writes about the most pressing issues in healthcare and public health.