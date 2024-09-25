5 takeaways from Kamala Harris’ MSNBC interview with Stephanie Ruhle

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris following the Democratic presidential nominee’s speech at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where she laid out an economic vision for her administration if elected.
If there was an overarching theme to the interview, it was the disconnect between the two parties’ records on the economy, the public’s perception of those records and the irony that some middle-class people — including some union members — believe former President Donald Trump has a greater understanding of their struggles than the vice president.
Here are five takeaways from this exclusive interview, her first solo sit-down since she became the Democratic nominee.
Harris’ working-class street credibility
Ruhle pointed out during the interview that “most likely voters still think Donald Trump is better to handle the economy.” But Harris articulated how she comes from a background that’s far more relatable to the struggles of most Americans.
“Part of the reason I even talk about working at McDonald’s is that there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country there who are trying to raise a family. I worked there as a student. I was a kid who worked there.” Harris added that some families are “trying to raise families and pay rent” based on that income. “I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility is to meet those needs.”
As Helaine Olen noted in an MSNBC column in April, after California’s $20-an-hour minimum wage for fast-food workers became law, the era of mostly teenagers working fast-food jobs after high school was rendered obsolete, and “well over half of California’s fast-food workers are people of color and over 25.”
In an interview in which Harris often stuck to well-rehearsed talking points, her answer about her time at McDonald’s came off as the most genuine, and it was the best evidence that she sees struggling people not as abstractions but as real human beings.
Harris knows how to needle Trump, subtly
Harris won her debate against Trump by triggering him into a rambling rage after she characterized his “big, beautiful” rallies as small, boring affairs that have many attendees seeking the exit. It was amusing, then, to see her sandwich that same point in an answer about how she’s going to keep reminding people that Trump is lying about his economic record and lying when he says he stands with workers.
Harris described the “challenge” she faces to “earn the vote of everybody.” She argued that “regardless of what somebody says in a small rally somewhere … part of what I’m doing in this campaign is to remind people, just like here in Pittsburgh, of the reality of who has stood with union labor, who stands for American manufacturing, who stands for American jobs.”
The only two words Trump is likely to hear are “small rally.”