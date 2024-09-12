Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Eric Adams’ political career is a walking tragedy

New York's mayor has long been surrounded by a cloud of corruption — and it's getting worse by the day.

2023 Concordia Annual Summit - September 18
Mayor of New York City Eric Adams during the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York, in New York, on Sept. 18, 2023.Leigh Vogel / Getty Images for Concordia Summit file
By  Harry Siegel

Harry Siegel

Harry Siegel is a senior editor at the newsroom The City, a columnist for the New York Daily News and the producer and a co-host of the "FAQ NYC" podcast.