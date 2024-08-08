Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Tim Walz is giving MAGA a master class in manhood

The joyful Minnesota governor is a valuable spokesperson for Harris whose background and personality can help the Democratic ticket undermine Trump’s efforts to woo America’s men.

‘Joyful warriors’: VP Harris tries to counter a Trump campaign defined by anger and grievance August 7, 2024 / 08:04
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.