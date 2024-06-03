Trump’s UFC walkthrough was a sad picture of MAGA masculinity

Following his conviction on felony fraud charges in New York last week, Donald Trump is facing legal — potentially, even political — peril. So, it was revealing that Trump, in his first public appearance following the conviction, chose to visit a venue rich in a resource he’s long tapped for political power: ornery men with a thirst for violence.

Trump’s appearance at UFC 302 over the weekend wasn’t unusual for a man who’s made similar visits in the past. But the scenes that emerged on the heels of Trump’s conviction made for a perfect distillation of MAGA masculinity, which is characterized by perpetual victimhood, bigotry and a thirst for violence.

Trump entered the arena alongside UFC president and admitted wife-slapper Dana White, an avowed supporter of the former president. These two objectionable men have a well-documented history. I’ve written previously about how White has used the UFC to promote Trump to the company’s predominantly male audience. I also highlighted a Media Matters report on how White’s “Powerslap” tournament — a bizarre venture considering the condemnation he received for slapping his wife on camera — has become a gateway to introduce young viewers to conservative views.

Trump’s supporters posted clips from UFC 302 over the weekend that highlight the angsty, hypermasculine energy swirling around him. Basically, it was a bunch of men gushing over him and cursing Joe Biden’s name.

Homophobic fighter Sean Strickland encapsulated the vibes, whining that it’s a “damn travesty” what’s being done to Trump in New York and vowing to donate to Trump’s campaign. Recommended Former Arizona lawmaker and Charlie Kirk ally pleads guilty to election fraud charges Ja’han Jones News Deadline: Legal Blog Will Trump face another hush money trial after leaving office? Jordan Rubin 🚨BREAKING: Sean Strickland shouts Trump out after his win: "President Trump, you're the man…It is a damn travesty what they are doing to you. I’ll be donating to you"



pic.twitter.com/pQzOODFu3y — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 2, 2024 Trump even stopped for a public photo op with Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Russian fighter known for publicly aligning himself with homophobes and transphobes. These are important snapshots of the Trump campaign because they highlight the power center of the MAGA movement: irritable, whiny men. And it also shows how hypermasculinity, performative manhood and broader conversations around gender are playing a role in this year’s political campaigns. I’m planning to highlight more snapshots of what I call “MAGA masculinity” in the weeks ahead — everything from podcast clips to conservative articles and far-right discussion panels. I truly believe this year’s election could hinge on men’s ability to reject right-wing appeals to their oppressive, hypermasculine id. And the best way to guard against those appeals is to call them out as we see them. Stay tuned for “This week in MAGA masculinity!” A limited series.

Ja'han Jones Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.