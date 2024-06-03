Trump’s UFC walkthrough was a sad picture of MAGA masculinity

Following his conviction on felony fraud charges in New York last week, Donald Trump is facing legal — potentially, even political — peril. So, it was revealing that Trump, in his first public appearance following the conviction, chose to visit a venue rich in a resource he’s long tapped for political power: ornery men with a thirst for violence.
Trump’s appearance at UFC 302 over the weekend wasn’t unusual for a man who’s made similar visits in the past. But the scenes that emerged on the heels of Trump’s conviction made for a perfect distillation of MAGA masculinity, which is characterized by perpetual victimhood, bigotry and a thirst for violence.
Trump entered the arena alongside UFC president and admitted wife-slapper Dana White, an avowed supporter of the former president. These two objectionable men have a well-documented history. I’ve written previously about how White has used the UFC to promote Trump to the company’s predominantly male audience. I also highlighted a Media Matters report on how White’s “Powerslap” tournament — a bizarre venture considering the condemnation he received for slapping his wife on camera — has become a gateway to introduce young viewers to conservative views.
Trump’s supporters posted clips from UFC 302 over the weekend that highlight the angsty, hypermasculine energy swirling around him. Basically, it was a bunch of men gushing over him and cursing Joe Biden’s name.
Homophobic fighter Sean Strickland encapsulated the vibes, whining that it’s a “damn travesty” what’s being done to Trump in New York and vowing to donate to Trump’s campaign.