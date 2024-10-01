How Trump’s toxic masculinity threatens men’s health

This post is the second in “MAGA and Masculinity in 2024,” an ongoing series examining the societal fallout from right-wing hypermasculinity — and the people fighting its toxic messaging by positively redefining what it means to be a man. You can read the first post here.
Former President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement is a hypermasculine cult of personality, in which men are encouraged to remain stoic, inflict harm on others and ignore experts in favor of the advice of tough-talking podcasters. We’ve seen the ways this kind of machismo has hurt the movement’s perceived nemeses.
Women have suffered — even died — while being denied abortion care. And a recent study from the Trevor Project links state-level anti-trans laws to a spike in attempted suicides by trans teenagers. In the name of upholding arcane gender roles, the male-dominated MAGA movement has relentlessly infringed on other people’s health and well-being.
But MAGA masculinity poses health risks to its hosts, too, particularly with regard to mental health and susceptibility to gun violence. The MAGA movement’s toxic mix of ignorance, vitriol and bravado poses a threat to the men most likely to be drawn to it.
The Covid-19 pandemic was a clear example. Trump and his supporters portrayed defiance of public health measures, like wearing masks and practicing social distancing, as matters of manhood and toughness. Studies have shown that this kind of toxic masculinity was a major driver of vaccine hesitancy in men, which in turn was a contributing factor to the disproportionately high excess death rate for Republicans after the Covid vaccines became available.
Trump has only leaned in to his hypermasculine anti-science agenda by promoting his “Make America Healthy Again” slogan with anti-vax conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an archetype for toxic masculinity in his own right, who has reportedly been promised a role in Trump’s administration if Trump wins the election and has promoted the idea of banning U.S. agencies from studying infectious diseases.
In 2022, NBC News reported on a study that linked conservative policies to higher mortality rates among working-age people.