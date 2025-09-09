House Democrat presses Fed for data on Trump-fueled spike in Black women’s unemployment

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., is pressing the Federal Reserve to assess the damage from the recent spike in Black women’s unemployment brought on by Donald Trump’s agenda — along with the potentially grave national implications.

During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to save what he called “Black jobs.” In reality, his destructive economic policies and his gutting of the federal workforce have helped fuel a spike in Black unemployment, now at its highest level in nearly four years — a stark departure from the numbers under Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, who oversaw a historically low Black unemployment rate.

The unemployment rate for Black men rose to 7.1% in August, while the rate for Black women rose to 6.7%. And as MSNBC’s Ali Velshi discussed on his show over the weekend, economists warn that it could be a foreboding sign for the broader economy.

Pressley explained why in her letter:

Black women are more likely than any demographic group to be enrolled in higher education, represent the highest-growing group of entrepreneurs, and disproportionately serve as breadwinners for our families. When coupled with the fact that job openings and hires decreased overall since July 2024, you should see the current economic outlook as a glaring red flag that forbodes danger for the entire country.