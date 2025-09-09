Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

300,000+ Black women lose jobs since Trump’s return: ‘Impact will ripple throughout the economy’ September 7, 2025 / 12:16

House Democrat presses Fed for data on Trump-fueled spike in Black women’s unemployment

Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s letter comes as Black unemployment has risen to its highest level in nearly four years, fueled by Trump’s destructive agenda.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post