Kash Patel’s path to Senate confirmation has been remarkably smooth

On the fast track
Several of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks have courted quite a bit of controversy over the last few weeks. But surprisingly, his pick to become the next director of the FBI hasn’t experienced as much pushback as I expected.
Kash Patel’s book on the so-called deep state, “Government Gangsters,” included an appendix listing political figures he wants to target; he produced a song with the Jan. 6 prison choir; and he penned a Russiagate children’s book to educate kids about Trump’s first impeachment. Patel has openly advocated for shutting down the FBI’s D.C. headquarters, and even Bill Barr — Trump’s former attorney general — once responded to Trump floating Patel as deputy director of the FBI with “over my dead body.”
Yet, Patel’s path to confirmation has been remarkably smooth. “I’ll tell you, I put up some that I thought would be a little more controversial, and they turned out not to be necessarily the ones that are controversial,” Trump noted this week in a Time magazine interview. Trump is more likely to have been talking about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. there (and I’m shocked he’s also seemingly flying through the process), but Patel fits the bill as well.
With Patel’s confirmation hearing on the horizon, key Republicans like Sens. Thom Tillis and Joni Ernst have praised his commitment to “restoring integrity” to the bureau. Outgoing FBI Director Christopher Wray has already announced his plans to step down, paving the way for what could be a seismic shift under Patel’s leadership.
For a party that once prided itself on supporting law enforcement, the GOP’s embrace of Patel’s extremist leadership style reveals how far Republicans are willing to go to undermine institutions in service of Donald Trump. And it risks leaving the country potentially more vulnerable to threats like transnational crime and political corruption.
A story you should be following: Trump makes an example out of Sen. Joni Ernst
As Trump’s transition team ramps up its efforts on Capitol Hill, some key allies are making sure no opposition goes unpunished.
Take the example of Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for secretary of defense. A wave of criticism, including from some Republicans, followed allegations of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct (Hegseth has never been charged with a crime and denies both the misconduct allegations and stories about his drinking). But now, Hegseth’s candidacy is getting a significant boost from the Building America’s Future super PAC, run by none other than Elon Musk.
Musk’s new $500,000 ad portrays Hegseth as a “patriot, decorated combat veteran, and warrior” and urges Americans to pressure their senators to confirm him. The ad is strategically placed to run in Ernst’s home state of Iowa.
Before this week, Ernst was widely seen as a Republican who might oppose Hegseth’s confirmation. As a veteran and survivor of sexual assault, Ernst has spent her congressional career championing the rights of victims in the military. However, as Republican strategist Brendan Buck noted in an interview on my show, Ernst has now found herself in the middle of a political and media firestorm — an unwelcome spotlight with her 2026 re-election campaign looming. Ernst released a statement this week saying she plans to “support Pete through this process.”