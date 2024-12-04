Pete Hegseth’s drinking worried his Fox News colleagues, sources tell NBC News

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, drank in ways that concerned his Fox News colleagues while he was a host at the network, according to an NBC News report on Tuesday.

Citing 10 current and former Fox News employees, NBC News reported:

Two of those people said that on more than a dozen occasions during Hegseth’s time as a co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” which began in 2017, they smelled alcohol on him before he went on air. Those same two people, plus another, said that during his time there he appeared on television after they’d heard him talk about being hungover as he was getting ready or on set. … Three current employees said that his drinking remained a concern up until Trump announced him as his choice to run the Pentagon, at which point Hegseth left Fox.

NBC News noted that none of the sources could recall an instance when Hegseth missed a scheduled appearance because he’d been drinking.

A spokesperson for the Trump transition team told NBC News: “These disgusting allegations are completely unfounded and false, and anyone peddling these defamatory lies to score political cheap shots is sickening. As a decorated combat veteran, Pete has never done anything to jeopardize that, and he is treating his nomination as the most important deployment of his life.”

Timothy Parlatore, Hegseth’s lawyer, referred NBC News to the statement from the Trump transition spokesperson. Fox News did not respond to NBC News’ requests for comment.

The NBC News report follows a New Yorker investigation published Monday about multiple allegations against Hegseth when he ran two separate nonprofit veterans’ groups, including that he was frequently drunk at public events and that he engaged in sexual improprieties.

One person who contributed to a whistleblower report about Hegseth’s time at Concerned Veterans for America told The New Yorker anonymously: “I’ve seen him drunk so many times. I’ve seen him dragged away not a few times but multiple times. To have him at the Pentagon would be scary.”