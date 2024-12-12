There’s a reason Joni Ernst doesn’t want to talk about Pete Hegseth anymore

The fate of Pete Hegseth’s chances to be the next secretary of defense may still be in the hands of Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa. But, for now, she kindly requests that you ask someone else about it.
In issuing a statement this week pledging to “support Pete through this process,” Ernst has sought to remove herself from the spotlight, one that shines hotter than ever in the Trump era.
Ernst, deliberately or not, found herself as a main character in the Hegseth confirmation drama. A survivor of sexual assault and military veteran herself, she has obvious questions about Hegseth’s views on women in combat, as well as an accusation of sexual misconduct against him (for which he was not charged and which he denies).
We should not doubt Ernst’s sincerity about these issues. And she may well still vote against him. But her more positive tone Monday — after a chilly first meeting last week — reinforces that we are in a new era of politics. And it may forever upend how we view the Senate’s role filling the president’s Cabinet.
President-elect Donald Trump’s allies, most notably Elon Musk, have engaged in an outside campaign to pressure senators to support Hegseth. And Trump himself has indicated he’s willing to fight for this one, with little concern for the Senate’s prerogatives to vet nominees.
The problems that have sunk previous nominees – like hiring an undocumented worker or mean tweets — seem quaint compared to those surrounding Hegseth. A cash settlement to silence a sexual assault allegation is compounded by reports of financial mismanagement of nonprofit groups he ran and concerns about substance use on the job. (Hegseth has also denied these allegations.)
It’s not often a good sign for your prospects when you find yourself promising not to drink during a job interview. And yet Hegseth’s nomination is very much alive.
His confirmation hearings, assuming he makes it that far, are sure to be brutal. Democrats on the Armed Services Committee will make sure of that. Even Republicans who sit on the committee and care deeply about our men and women in uniform will want answers to questions about his fitness. America’s safety and security, after all, are the stakes.