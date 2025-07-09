As Trump tries to shut down Epstein questions, more Democrats starting asking them

There’s no great mystery as to how and why much of Donald Trump’s base has focused obsessively on conspiracy theories surrounding the late millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died behind bars in 2019 while facing federal charges of child sex trafficking. The right has fixated on the story because members of the president’s team, for all intents and purposes, told them to.

Some made the comments before they took office, others during their tenure, but from Attorney General Pam Bondi to Vice President JD Vance to FBI Director Kash Patel, some of the high-profile and powerful figures in Trump’s orbit stoked these fires for years.

Now, they’re trying to put that fire out, telling the right that the conspiracy theories aren’t true, and rank-and-file conservatives clearly aren’t pleased with the reversals.

It was against this backdrop that the president held another White House Cabinet meeting, where a reporter asked about the controversy. As NBC News reported, Trump tried his best to shut down the entire line of inquiry.

Trump criticized a reporter for asking a question about Jeffrey Epstein after the DOJ put out a memo saying there was no evidence that there was an ‘incriminating ‘client list,’ which prompted anger from right-wing personalities. ‘Are people still talking about this guy, this creep?’ Trump said, seemingly frustrated by the attention being paid to the subject over others he and his Cabinet members were emphasizing. ‘That is unbelievable.’

The president went on to suggest that the reporter was wasting time with his question, given that there were more important things to talk about.

Q: Your memo yesterday on Jeffrey Epstein left some lingering mysteries. Could you resolve why there was a minute missing from the tape on the night of his death? Trump: Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? People still talking about this guy, this creep? Do you want to waste the time? — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2025-07-08T16:36:35.389Z

It was a curious response. For example, the idea that the Q&A should focus exclusively on more pressing matters was contradicted by Trump using the same gathering to talk about Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal four years ago and his thoughts on interior decorating at the White House.