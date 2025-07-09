Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Despite earlier stoking, Trump officials faceplant with Epstein conspiracy theorists July 8, 2025 / 07:35

As Trump tries to shut down Epstein questions, more Democrats starting asking them

The president wants to end the public conversation about the late millionaire pedophile as quickly as he can. Those efforts appear to be failing.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post