Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Trump administration launches ICE ‘Operation Catch of the Day’ in Maine

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is targeting about 1,400 people from Somalia, Senegal, Congo, Guatemala and Honduras for alleged fraud and other crimes.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents walk down a street on Jan. 26, 2025, in Chicago.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents walk down a street on Jan. 26, 2025, in Chicago.Christopher Dilts / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.