Trump administration launches ICE ‘Operation Catch of the Day’ in Maine

The Trump administration has extended its immigration crackdown to Maine, where federal agents have begun arrests, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.

At least 200 agents are involved in the operation, two sources familiar with the plans told MS NOW, which President Donald Trump said last week would target Somali immigrants, as federal officials did in Minnesota.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that the agency is going after the “worst of the worst” and that “Governor Mills and her fellow sanctuary politicians in Maine have made it abundantly clear that they would rather stand with criminal illegal aliens than protect law-abiding American citizens.”

In a statement ahead of the operation, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said that “if any operations take place, our goal, as always, will be to protect the safety and the rights of the people of Maine.” She told MS NOW’s Chris Hayes last week that she attempted to contact Trump officials but had received “no response, no confirmation or denial” about planned immigration enforcement activity.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Assistant Director Patricia Hyde told Fox News in a ride-along that the agency is targeting about 1,400 people from Somalia, Senegal, Congo, Guatemala and Honduras.



“Operation Catch of the Day,” which launched on Tuesday, is designed to arrest and detain individuals suspected of alleged fraud and other crimes for reviews that could last around 30 days, two people familiar with the plan told MS NOW last week.



Mills issued a stark warning to the Trump administration: “If your plan is to come here to be provocative and to undermine the civil rights of Maine residents, do not be confused — those tactics are not welcome here.”



The new operation comes as massive protests and clashes with federal officers continue in Minneapolis and surrounding areas in Minnesota. The administration has cited fraud claims as part of the justification for sending thousands of federal officers into the state. During the federal surge, Renee Good, a U.S. citizen and resident of Minneapolis, was killed by an ICE officer on Jan. 7, sparking nationwide outcry over immigration enforcement tactics. The Department of Justice has subpoenaed the state's Democratic leaders — including Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — about their response to the government's aggressive posture. The DOJ is separately investigating Walz and Frey on allegations of obstructing federal immigration enforcement amid the protests. Both have vocally opposed the presence of federal immigration officers in the state. Laura Barrón-López contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.