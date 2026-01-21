Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Zelenskyy won’t travel to Davos to meet with Trump, official says

In a meandering speech at the World Economic Forum, Trump said the Ukrainian president and Russian President Vladimir Putin are “stupid” if they don’t agree to a peace deal.

Global affairs journalist breaks down Trump’s Greenland demands: ‘Imperialist grab’ January 21, 2026 / 07:58
By  Sydney Carruth  and  Vaughn Hillyard

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.

Vaughn Hillyard

Vaughn Hillyard is a senior White House reporter for MS NOW.