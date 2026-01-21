Pentagon orders more active-duty soldiers to ready for possible Minneapolis deployment

The Pentagon has ordered active-duty military police soldiers based in North Carolina to prepare for possible deployment to Minneapolis, three people familiar with the matter told MS NOW.

A prepare-to-deploy order was issued yesterday for members of an Army military police brigade stationed at Fort Bragg, two of the people told MS NOW. At least a few hundred soldiers are being prepared for the possible mobilization to Minneapolis, two of the people said. All of the sources spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the deployments.

Asked for comment, a Pentagon official said, “We have nothing to announce at this time, and any tip about this is pre-decisional.”

The possible infusion of military police is in addition to the Pentagon orders last Friday that two battalions with the Army's 11th Airborne Division prepare to deploy. The 11th Airborne is stationed in Alaska and specializes in winter weather conditions. Each infantry battalion has at least 500 soldiers. The potential deployment would come as thousands of immigration agents continue to clash with Minnesota residents and protesters in Minneapolis after the killing of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. A military police brigade would have some law enforcement training and typically have experience in providing security, securing routes and performing crowd control. When Trump deployed about 700 active-duty Marines to Los Angeles last summer, they primarily stood guard around federal buildings, including a detention center. If these personnel are deployed in the interior of the United States, they cannot engage in civilian law enforcement unless Trump follows through on his escalating threats to invoke the centuries-old Insurrection Act. The law allows the president to deploy active-duty troops in response to a "rebellion." Laura Barrón-López Laura Barrón-López covers the White House for MS NOW. David Rohde David Rohde is the senior national security reporter for MS NOW. Previously he was the senior executive editor for national security and law for NBC News.