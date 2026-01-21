Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Democrats have the evidence to call for Trump’s impeachment. But that’s not what they should pursue.

Democrats pursuing impeachment now would be, at best, a distraction from Trump’s real vulnerabilities, and even if it succeeded, such a pursuit would not save American democracy.

Democrats are weighing impeachment vs. winning January 20, 2026 / 07:24
By  Austin Sarat

Austin Sarat

Austin Sarat is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College. The views expressed here do not represent Amherst College. 