Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.10.25: Jasmine Crockett jolts Texas race

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* After months of scuttlebutt, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett launched a Democratic U.S. Senate bid in Texas this week, setting up a primary fight against state Rep. James Talarico.

* Incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn, seeing Crockett as a rival who’d be easy to defeat in a general election, described her candidacy as a “gift.”

* Speaking of the Lone Star State, Democratic Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas announced this week that he won’t seek re-election next year. He will, however, be on the 2026 ballot: Veasey said he’s running for Tarrant County judge.