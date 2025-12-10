Education Department reaches deal to end the last Biden-era student loan repayment program

The U.S. Department of Education has reached a settlement that would effectively end the Biden-era push for student loan forgiveness.
The “Saving on A Valuable Education” repayment plan was President Joe Biden’s last-ditch effort to deliver on a key campaign promise after the Supreme Court struck down his plans in June 2023.
Several GOP states sued the department over it, and the SAVE plan was put on hold during that litigation.
After President Donald Trump took office again, his heavily stripped-down Education Department announced it would look to drop the loan forgiveness efforts.
On Tuesday, the agency announced the settlement, which must be approved by a judge. The agreement is between the department and the state of Missouri, the lead plaintiff, but would apply to the entire program.
Nearly 8 million borrowers could be affected.
SAVE was meant to replace the old income-driven repayment plan, significantly lowering the minimum amount due on many student loans. For many, their monthly payment would have been halved or even eliminated, Biden had contended.
Under the old plan, borrowers had to pay at least 10% of their discretionary income, which meant anything they earned above 150% of the federal poverty line. Under SAVE, they would have only paid what they earned above 225% of the poverty line.