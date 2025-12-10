Opinion

Education Department reaches deal to end the last Biden-era student loan repayment program

The income-driven repayment plan was seen as a Hail Mary for millions of borrowers burdened with student loan debt. GOP-led states fought it, and Trump's Education Department is ditching it.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.