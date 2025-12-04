Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.4.25: Issa to run for re-election in California, not Texas

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Despite recent rumors that Republican Rep. Darrell Issa might abandon his California district to run in Texas, Fox News is reporting that the GOP congressman is now saying he will seek re-election in the Golden State in 2026.

* Though there was some speculation that Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas might switch parties, especially after receiving a pardon from Donald Trump, the congressman confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that he’s running for re-election as “a conservative Democrat.”

* In Georgia this week, Democrat Mary Robichaux won the mayoral race in Roswell, defeating incumbent Republican Mayor Kurt Wilson, who enjoyed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s backing.