Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Rep. Jasmine Crockett launches U.S. Senate bid

The progressive rising star from Texas is entering a closely watched race.

‘Closer to yes than I am no’: Jasmine Crockett considers Texas U.S. Senate run November 30, 2025 / 11:39
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.