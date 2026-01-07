Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.7.26: Democrats celebrate first special elections of 2026

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the first special elections of the year, Democrat Mike Jones cruised to a landslide victory in a Virginia Senate race; and in South Carolina, unofficial vote tallies suggest Democrats almost pulled an upset in a state House special election.

* With Democratic Gov. Tim Walz bowing out of Minnesota’s gubernatorial race, Sen. Amy Klobuchar is reportedly eyeing the contest. If elected, Klobuchar would then be in a position to appoint her own successor to the Senate.

* In Ohio’s closely watched gubernatorial race, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy chose state Senate President Rob McColley as his running mate, while former state health chief Amy Acton chose former state Democratic Chair David Pepper for the Democratic ticket.