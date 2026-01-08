Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Sen. Whitehouse on Congress’ ‘enormous step forward’ with Epstein probe

The Rhode Island Democrat spoke to MS NOW about how lawmakers are trying to deliver justice for the late convicted sex offender’s victims.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse reacts to breakthrough in Epstein investigation January 7, 2026 / 04:36
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.