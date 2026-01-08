Sen. Whitehouse on Congress’ ‘enormous step forward’ with Epstein probe

In what one representative has called an “enormous step forward” in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, the House Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to subpoena several individuals linked to the late sex offender, including billionaire Les Wexner.
Wexner — along with attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn, who are co-executors of Epstein’s estate — will be called to sit for depositions as part of the panel’s probe.
In a statement, Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said the subpoenas would help “deliver justice for the survivors and truth for the American people.”
“Oversight Democrats know how important it is to follow the money to identify anyone that enabled Epstein’s horrific abuses and illegal activities,” the statement added. “We are now one step closer to ending this White House cover-up.”
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, one of the lawmakers leading the fight to release the files in the Senate, joined MS NOW’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” to discuss Wednesday’s breakthrough.
The Rhode Island Democrat said the bipartisan vote highlighted the inaction from the Trump administration on the investigation into the disgraced financier.
“If the Trump administration had been the least bit serious about getting to the bottom of the Epstein scandal, this is the kind of thing that the Department of Justice and the FBI could have been looking into,” Whitehouse said.
“The tell here is that over a year later, it took Democratic pressure in the House from the minority to get a subpoena issued, rather than this being something the Department of Justice went ahead and did,” he added.