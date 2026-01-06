Opinion

Vivek Ramaswamy quits social media, blaming ‘false impression’ of support

Plus, Elon Musk’s chatbot faces international ire, Democrats eye a suspicious bet about Maduro, and Trump aids top spyware execs — all in this week’s Tech Drop.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.