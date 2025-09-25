Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Obama: Trump admin has taken cancel culture to ‘new and dangerous level’ September 18, 2025 / 07:30

‘Violence against the truth’: Obama takes aim at Trump’s bogus Tylenol claims

After seeing his successor’s radical rhetoric about medicine and vaccines, the former Democratic president apparently felt the need to speak out.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post