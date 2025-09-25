Republicans seize on shooting at ICE facility, renew efforts to stifle dissent

The details available on Wednesday morning were scarce. There were reports out of Dallas about a shooting at an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas, but there were conflicting accounts about the death toll and the intended targets.

JD Vance didn’t feel the need to wait for precise information. On the contrary, the vice president almost immediately pointed to an “obsessive attack on law enforcement,” described the suspected gunman as a “violent left-wing extremist,” and claimed he’d seen secret evidence that the alleged shooter was “politically motivated.”

Presumably, investigators will determine whether, and to what extent, the Ohio Republican’s assertions were correct, but this wasn’t the full extent of the vice president’s efforts to exploit the deadly shooting in Dallas. On the contrary, Vance went on to argue that Democratic criticisms of the Trump administration’s far-right immigration agenda lead to the kind of violence we saw at the ICE facility.

Vance: "When they encourage us to unmask ICE law enforcement officers, what do you think is gonna happen? … what's gonna happen is political violence & it has gotten out of control in this country. We gotta stop it, we gotta condemn it, & that starts unfortunately at the very top of the Dem Party" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-24T18:26:39.984Z

He added that Democrats and journalists are “encouraging crazy people to go and commit violence” with their disparagements of the White House agenda.

It wasn’t long before Donald Trump peddled a similar line. “I AM CALLING ON ALL DEMOCRATS TO STOP THIS RHETORIC AGAINST ICE AND AMERICA’S LAW ENFORCEMENT, RIGHT NOW!” the president wrote online, his own record of criticizing America’s law enforcement notwithstanding.

It’s highly relevant that the investigation into what transpired in Dallas is just getting started. It’s far from clear whether the suspected shooter (who appears to have taken his own life) was influenced by anyone, least of all Democratic leaders.

For that matter, despite recent partisan hysterics, the obsessive Republican rhetoric about far-left violence being more common than far-right violence has been discredited by voluminous research and evidence collected in recent years.

But stepping back, the White House’s reaction to the Dallas shooting is emblematic of a larger campaign focused on stifling dissent.