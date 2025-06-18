Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Where is Obama as Trump ‘inflicts such damage’?, asks The Atlantic June 11, 2025 / 04:55

Barack Obama warns the U.S. is ‘dangerously close’ to slipping into autocracy under Trump

In rare public remarks, the former president said recent actions from the administration are “not consistent with American democracy.”

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post