Tucker Carlson made a chilling choice in his eulogy for Charlie Kirk

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, long accused of splashing around in antisemitism, dipped back into those waters in his eulogy for Charlie Kirk on Sunday. Carlson likened Kirk to Jesus, who “shows up and he starts talking about the people in power and he starts doing the worst thing you can do, which is tell the truth. And they hate it and they just go bonkers. And they become obsessed with making him stop.”
“I can just sort of picture the scene,” Carlson continued, “in a lamp-lit room with a bunch of guys sitting around eating hummus thinking about, ‘What do we do about this guy telling the truth about us? We must make him stop talking!’”
With the image of “people in power … sitting around eating hummus,” Carlson appeared to strongly imply that Jews killed Jesus. As the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement, “Carlson’s remarks dangerously reinforced the belief that Jews killed Jesus and that Jews have been a malevolent force throughout history. This antisemitic myth has led to expulsions and murders of Jews for centuries.”
Carlson’s use of an old antisemitic trope is a chilling choice, all the more so given the conspiracy theories swirling that Israel was behind Kirk’s murder. It is also entirely unsurprising, given that members of the political movement in power in this country are comfortable with using and promoting antisemitic ideas.
One could read Carlson’s comments as a sign of the right’s growing rift on Israel, a divide between staunch supporters who see the current right-wing government as fellow travelers defending a vision of the West and those who believe Jews cause all the wars and are trying to trick Real Americans into bad foreign policy. Mark Dubowitz, head of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, made this contrast when he said that “Tucker Carlson used the memorial for Charlie Kirk — a passionate friend of Israel & the Jewish people — to spread antisemitic blood libels.”
It’s true that Kirk, though he sometimes platformed anti-Israel voices, was a strong supporter of Israel (Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deemed him a “lion-hearted friend”). But he had a funny way of being a “friend” to Jewish people. In 2023, he claimed that Jews control “not just the colleges — it’s the nonprofits, it’s the movies, it’s Hollywood, it’s all of it.”
A month later, he said, “The philosophical foundation of anti-whiteness has been largely financed by Jewish donors in the country.”