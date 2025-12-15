VA eyeing 35,000 health care job cuts, drawing rebuke from veterans’ group

In early March, not quite two months into Donald Trump’s second term, the president’s Veterans Affairs Department announced that it was prepared to fire tens of thousands of workers as part of an agency-wide reorganization. Soon after, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins tried to defend the move, arguing that the federal government “does not exist to employ people.”

It was a wildly unpersuasive defense: No one has ever argued that the federal government exists to employ people. Rather, the point has always been that those who work at agencies such as the VA are there to serve Americans who need assistance, and mass layoffs likely mean fewer services to those who can ill-afford the cuts.

The Cabinet secretary added, “We’ll be making major changes, so get used to it.”

Those “major changes” are still unfolding at the VA. The Washington Post reported:

The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to abruptly eliminate as many as 35,000 health care positions this month, mostly unfilled jobs including doctors, nurses and support staff, according to an internal memo, VA staffers and congressional aides. The cuts come after a massive reorganization effort already resulted in the loss of almost 30,000 employees this year.

When Collins testified about VA cuts in the spring, the secretary told senators that, from his perspective, “adding more employees to the system doesn’t automatically equal better results.”

Perhaps not, though Collins made no effort to explain why he and Trump administration believe fewer employees doing more work will lead to better results.