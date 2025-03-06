Trump’s VA secretary defends 80,000 layoffs in a wildly unpersuasive way

As recently as last week, Donald Trump told reporters that the White House is keeping track of the number of military veterans who are losing their jobs as a result of his administration’s policies. “We hope it’s going to be as small a number as possible,” the president said.

As a practical matter, those “hopes” don’t appear to be amounting to much. Thousands of veterans have already been laid off as a result of the White House’s agenda, even as veterans’ benefits are put in jeopardy by Elon Musk and his DOGE operation.

It was against this backdrop that Trump’s Veterans Affairs Department announced this week that it’s laying off 80,000 workers as part of an agencywide reorganization. While the precise total of veterans who’ll lose their jobs as part of this effort hasn’t yet been announced, it stands to reason that the number will be significant: Veterans make up a disproportionate share of federal employees in general, and at the VA, the percentage is likely to be even higher.

The White House’s Alina Habba told reporters this week that military veterans affected by the DOGE-led layoffs may not be “fit to have a job at this moment.”

As it turns out, she wasn’t the only member of Trump’s team making controversial comments about veterans headed for the unemployment line. NBC News reported on Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, who released a video via social media this week, sharing his perspective on the developments.

“Now, we regret anyone who loses their job, and it’s extraordinarily difficult for me, especially as a VA leader and your secretary, to make these types of decisions,” Collins said in the video. “But the federal government does not exist to employ people. It exists to serve people.”