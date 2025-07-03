New U.S. job numbers show 2025 is off to a discouragingly sluggish start

Expectations heading into this week showed projections of about 110,000 new jobs having been added in the United States in June. As it turns out, according to the new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the totals exceeded those expectations. CNBC News reported:

Job growth proved better than expected in June, as the labor market showed surprising resilience in the wake of President Donald Trump’s calls for interest rate cuts. Nonfarm payrolls increased a seasonally adjusted 147,000 for the month, higher than the estimate for 110,000, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, against a forecast for a slight increase to 4.3%.

There’s nothing especially wrong with the preliminary topline totals from June — 147,000 jobs is a mediocre number, though hardly a disaster — but as is always the case, context is everything.

Over the first six months of 2025, the latest data suggests the economy has added 782,000 jobs. That said, over the first six months of 2024 — when Donald Trump said the economy was terrible — the total was 985,000 jobs, and over the first six months of 2023, the U.S. economy added 1.53 million jobs.