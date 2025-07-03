Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

New poll shows Trump’s approval numbers begin to lag on economy, immigration June 15, 2025 / 09:39

New U.S. job numbers show 2025 is off to a discouragingly sluggish start

Over the first six months of the year, American job growth has slowed to a 15-year low. It's worth asking why.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post