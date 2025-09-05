How to keep your residents healthy when the CDC doesn’t want the job

On Wednesday, California, Oregon and Washington announced a new collaborative alliance that officials say “will help safeguard scientific expertise by ensuring that public health policies in California, Oregon, and Washington are informed by trusted scientists, clinicians, and other public health leaders.” For starters, the alliance will work toward immunization guidelines “informed by respected national medical organizations.” Then, on Thursday, Hawaii announced that it’s also joining the alliance.
Immunization guidelines would normally be issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but in a shockingly short period of time, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has devastated its critical public health functions. In a New York Times op-ed this week, nine former CDC directors used language including “alarming,” “a raging fire” and “hurting badly” to describe the state of things at the CDC.
They decried the developments at the CDC that include Kennedy’s firing thousands of federal health workers and well-qualified leaders (among them the CDC director, Susan Monarez), dismantling key public health programs, promoting unproven treatments, failing to encourage vaccination during a major measles outbreak, promoting flawed science and inaccurate health statements to disparage vaccines, canceling investments in medical research and supporting legislation that will lead to the loss of health coverage for millions of Americans.
Kennedy also replaced seasoned experts on federal health advisory committees, including members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, with people whose relevant qualifications seem to be that they share his views.
In a contentious hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday during which Kennedy was grilled by Republicans and Democrats for his management of HHS, he insisted his actions were geared toward making the CDC “trustworthy.” However, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said, “Every single day, there’s been an action that endangers the health and wellness of American families.” He said, “Robert Kennedy has elevated conspiracy theorists, crackpots and grifters to make life-or-death decisions about the health care of the American people.”
In their New York Times op-ed, the former CDC directors exhorted the nation to rally to protect the health of every American. Forming the West Coast Health Alliance appears to be how the four states mentioned are rallying on behalf of the American people. While the details have yet to emerge, its intent is clear: restore science, in whatever way and at whatever scale we can.
It’s surreal that medical professionals and the American public can no longer depend on the CDC. For decades, the CDC has led public health campaigns, defined priority areas for boosting national health, issued recommendations for preventive measures that guided clinicians and communities and defined what insurers will cover. Relying on the leadership of this agency has long been embedded in the practice of health care and public health. Before Kennedy helped crumble it, the CDC’s bedrock was made up of qualified, credible scientists leading rigorous processes, working under an unwavering mission to preserve the safety and the health of the nation.
Unfortunately, Florida is following the CDC’s lead, abandoning school vaccination mandates that have protected the public from diseases such as measles and whooping cough. Even in normal times, doctors’ offices and emergency rooms face challenges meeting the October-to-March surges in RSV, influenza and Covid. Now relying on the CDC — or the empty hull that carries its name — will put our patients at a disadvantage.
To quote the supercomputer in the 1980s apocalyptic movie “War Games,” “The only winning move is not to play.”
And so my state of Oregon, along with Washington, California and Hawaii, wisely decided to step away from a dysfunctional enterprise and establish its own evidence-based health alliance.